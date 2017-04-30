Police in York County Search For Missing At-Risk Teen

Police are searching for an at-risk teenager who went missing this week.

The woman is 18-year-old Jamie Lee Allison Margas. Police say she has been missing since Friday morning. She was last seen at her Rock Hill residence on Twin Lakes Road and Mount Gallant Road at about 1:00 a.m. that morning.

Margas attends Northwestern High School, according to friends and family. They described her as being 110 pounds, and standing at 5 feet 5 inches. She has wavy dirty blonde hair and green eyes.

Officers had been employing searches with K9 Units and a helicopter, but as of Saturday had stopped using these methods until they could find out more information about her whereabouts. Police say they are still actively looking, however.

Friends and family are desperate for news of the teen. They gathered in her neighborhood on Saturday to comfort each other, pray for the missing girl, and hand out flyers with her picture. York County Police, meanwhile, are asking anyone with information to call 911.