Police in York County Stop 14-Year-Old Driver of Speeding Car

Police in York County were surprised when the driver of a vehicle they had stopped turned out to be a 14-year-old boy.

The incident began after a car was reported stolen from Charlotte. Police later recognized and stopped the same vehicle after it was being driven at high speeds through northern York County. Tega Cay police found the 14-year-old driver as well as five other juveniles inside the stolen vehicle. Police also reported that one of the passengers had been reported missing by their family.

The driver was charged with driving without a license as well as possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Tega Cay Police Department released all of the passengers to their parents following the incident.