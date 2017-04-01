Police Initiate Crackdown for Dangerous Drivers in Charlotte

CMPD is initiated a crackdown for distracted and dangerous drivers in April due to a huge upsurge in traffic deaths.

Officers reported that in 2016 there was a 63% increase in traffic deaths. Even worse, 2017 appears to already be increasing those numbers further. Many, if not most, of these deaths are due to distracted and dangerous driving such as speeding, texting while driving, and driving while impaired or under the influence. In addition, the largest number of deaths occurred in April of last year. As a result, CMPD chose April as the crackdown month.

The progam, entitled “Spring Alive” will feature a drmatic increase in officers patrol major roads. They will be on the lookout for anyone driving distractedly. Anyone not complying with the rules of the road can be expect to be caught in the act. As a result, CMPD advises citizens to leave phones in their purses, and to closely watch the speedometer.

Police will be specifically targeting major roadways in the area such as Billy Graham Parkway, Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, N. Tyron St, and many others.