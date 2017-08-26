Police Investigate 7-Eleven Robbery and Shooting

Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven in north Charlotte was robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven on W.T. Harris Boulevard and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in the early hours of Friday morning. Police responded to the call at around 4:00 a.m. after two suspects entered the building.

According to reports, the suspects entered with weapons and robbed the store. They also robbed a customer that was in the store at the time. As the suspects were leaving, one of them fired their gun, striking an employee of the store in the leg. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with wounds that were described as being non-life-threatening.

CMPD is now investigating, and have not yet made any arrests in connection to the armed robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.