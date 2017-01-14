Police Investigate 7th Homicide of the Year

Police are now investigating the seventh homicide of the year in Charlotte.

The incident happened at 4:32 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The victim of the shooting was Thomas Louis Beatty Jr, age 52. Police say that he was found outside of a house on the 5400 block of Morning Breeze Lane with a gunshot wound.

Beatty was taken to the hospital immediately but was pronounced dead.

One of the homeowners in the area say that their house was caught in the crossfire of the altercation. They are now thankful that no one was home, because holes were found in the living room, in their daughter’s bedroom, in her play room, and in the window.

Police believe that the victim and suspect knew each other, and that drugs were somehow related to the homicide. However, police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

The shooting happened just hours after police held a news conference to discuss the rising number of homicides. Detectives are pleading with the community to call in if they have any tips or information. Police say they have had fewer Crime Stoppers tips this year than before. These tips from the community are essential to identifying suspects. They urge anyone with tips to call 704-334-1600.