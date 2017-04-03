Police Investigate a Shooting in East Charlotte

Police are investigating after a shooting took place in east Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Oak Arbor Lane. Police arrived at the scene at approximately 4:00 p.m. after a call was made regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

One victim was found injured as a result of the shooting. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

Police have not yet released whether any suspects are being considered in the shooting, and did not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.