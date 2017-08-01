Police Investigate After 2-Year-Old Child is Shot and Killed in Lancaster County

Lancaster police are conducting thorough investigations after a 2-year-old child was shot and killed on Monday night.

The incident occurred at a home on East Dunlap Street. Police were called to the home to find the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Springs Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead just after 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Police are now investigating the case as a death. Authorities have not yet determined whether the shooting was accidental or whether it was something else. Officers on the case say they are allowing the facts of the case to lead them to a conclusion. The autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Although the identity of the child has not been officially revealed by authorities, family members say the child was Jacarion “Cari” Gladden.

The tragic death has been a shock to the community, and even to officers on the case who are calling it “about as bad as it gets.”