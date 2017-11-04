Police Investigate After Body Found in Southeast Charlotte

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in southeast Charlotte.

According to police reports, the body was found in a driveway on Saturday morning at around 3:40 a.m.. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Village Lake Drive where they found the male victim still lying in the driveway.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Jaqual Malik Bennett, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Information relating to the cause of death or any suspects has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.