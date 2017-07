Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a pond in Union County.

The body was found on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, it was discovered near the 4700 block of Phifer Road in Marshville in a nearby body of water.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time, but are conducting thorough investigations to completely rule it out.

The body was identified as 68-year-old Elza Gene Allman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 704-283-3789.