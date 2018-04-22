Police Investigate After Child Found Ammunition in Rock Hill

Police are investigating after a child found live ammunition outside his home in Rock Hill.

According to the mother of the child, her son was playing in the yard of an apartment home on Hearn Street when he came across 18 .40-caliber bullets as well as two magazines holding ammunition.

The mother of the child immediately called police. Officers arrived on the scene and confiscated the ammunition. The child was not hurt in the incident.

Officers searched the surrounding area, but did not find any other ammunition or firearms. The ammunition also does not appear to have been stolen as it did not match any of the reports of stolen ammunition.

The ammunition was placed into evidence and was later destroyed.

Police say that the mother acted wisely, and anyone who finds ammunition should immediately contact law enforcement.