Police Investigate After Customer Shoots at Armed Robber

Police are investigating after a customer fired shots at an armed robber during an incident on Friday.

Officers were called to the Circle K on North Graham Street and West 10th Street in the early hours of Friday morning at around 1:00 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that a suspect had entered the store with a weapon.

According to reports, a customer at the store waited outside the door until the suspect exited, and then proceeded to fire a weapon at the suspect.

Both the customer and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police have not made any arrests, and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.