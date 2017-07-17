Police Investigate After Man Dies From Injuries Received in June Hit-And-Run

The victim of a hit-and-run in June died in the hospital several weeks later. Police are now investigating and searching for the suspect.

The incident occurred in north Charlotte on June 23, the victim’s birthday, at the intersection of Statesville Avenue and Norris Avenue. Witnesses on the scene at the time saw a silver Mitsubishi Mirage strike the victim who was on his moped during the accident. The victim was identified as 67-year-old William James Johnson. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for several weeks before succumbing to his injuries on July 15.

After speaking with witnesses, police searched for the suspect’s car and found it abandoned a short distance away on Montreat Street and Norris Avenue. The suspect appeared to have fled the car on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.