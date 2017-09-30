Police Investigate After Masked Man Breaks Into Charlotte Home

Police are investigating after a masked man broke into a Charlotte home and startled a 10-year-old occupant.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred in northwest Charlotte on Monday at around 4:00 p.m. According to police, a masked man broke into a home on Interurban Avenue. A 10-year-old girl was in the kitchen at the time of the break in. The girl’s screams prompted the intruder to flee from the scene.

The child was able to run from the home safely and then call police who responded to the scene. Although the child was emotionally distressed from the incident, she was unharmed and police are calling her a brave little girl.

Police searched the area after the incident but were unable to locate the suspect. CMPD is now putting members of the community on alert and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.