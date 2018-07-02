Police Investigate After Northeast Charlotte Homicide

Police are investigating after a homicide took place in northeast Charlotte on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the Extended Stay America on East McCullough Drive. Police responded to the area in University City after the shooting and found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main campus where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Churchill Randolph Zoker.

Police have not released whether any suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on this or other incidents can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.