Police Investigate After Shooting in Uptown Charlotte

Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in uptown Charlotte on Thursday morning.

The shooting allegedly occurred following an unofficial CIAA event that was being hosted at a nightclub on North Caldwell Street.

Police were contacted after a man arrived at Carolinas Medical Center at around 2:00 a.m. with gunshot wounds. According to the victim, he had been at the Palace Charlotte nightclub when there was a fight.

The fight escalated, and shots were fired. The victim was caught in the crossfire, and was struck in the leg.

It is unclear at this time whether police are seeking a suspect or if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.