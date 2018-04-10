Police Investigate After Student Brought Loaded Gun to Charlotte School

Police are investigating after a student was found with a loaded gun on school property at a local Charlotte school.

The gun was discovered on Monday on the campus of Olympic High School. According to reports, a teacher was conducting a search of the student when the gun was found.

The student has not been identified, but authorities say that the student will be punished to the fullest extent of the Student Code of Conduct.

Erik Olejarczyk, principal of the west Charlotte school, sent out a notice to parents informing them of the incident, saying that they are taking the incident very seriously, and ensuring parents of the aforementioned discipline.