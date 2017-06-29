Police Investigate After Tuesday Morning Robberies

Police are investigating after several businesses were robbed on Tuesday morning in Charlotte.

The first robbery occurred at a Quick Trip in The Plaza. According to police reports the suspect entered the Quick Trip and threatened employees with a weapon before demanding that they give him cash. Two hours later a man who police believe to be the same suspect arrived at another Quick Trip on Albermarle Road.

In both cases, the man was wearing a green jacket and a mask, and police were able to release surveillance photos of the man in the hopes that someone will recognize him.

On the same morning, several other robberies took place at convenience stores. A Circle K on University City as well as a 7-Eleven on Monroe were both robbed by suspects that appeared to be different from the first suspect. Officers have identified a suspect in the Monroe case, and are busy investigating all of the incidents in order to apprehend the suspects.

Anyone with information on any of these cases and suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.