Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Rock Hill Store

Police are investigating after a store in Rock Hill was robbed at gunpoint.

On Wednesday morning, the clerk at Scott’s Food Store on Heckle Boulevard reported that a masked gunman entered the store at around 2:00 a.m. and demanded money. According to reports, the male suspect was holding a revolver.

The suspect approached the clerk and forced them to open both registers. The suspect took the money and then fled the area on foot.

Officers arrived with a K-9 unit and attempted to locate the suspect, but were unable to do so.

The owner of the store, Ash Kumar, gave surveillance footage to police, and detectives say they are now reviewing footage in an attempt to identify the man. The footage may be released to the public at a later time to help apprehend the suspect.