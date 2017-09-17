Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Belmont

Early Saturday morning, a Walgreens Pharmacy in Belmont, N.C. was robbed by an unidentified black man. Police are investigating the incident, which took place at the Walgreens located at 6802 Wilkinson Boulevard around 2 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, and hopped over the pharmacy counter brandishing a hand gun. He proceeded to steal an unspecified amount of narcotics. It is believed that the suspect then fled on foot and was picked up by the vehicle of an accomplice.

The suspect is approximately 5’10’’ tall with a medium build, most likely in his early to mid thirties, with short hair and facial hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie bearing the “Punisher” comic logo, blue denim jeans, gray shoes, and was carrying a gray back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant J.B. Davis at 704-829-4037, or Detective M. Stroupe at 704-829-4032