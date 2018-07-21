Police Investigate Armed Robbery Spree in Rock Hill

Police are investigating after a disturbing armed robbery spree that happened in Rock Hill this week.

The incidents occurred on Thursday. According to reports, police were on their way to a home on Center Street to respond to a report of an armed robbery. The victim, a 64-year-old man told police that he was outside his home when a dark colored sedan pulled up. Several young men were inside the vehicle, and the victim reported that one of them was wearing a bandana over his face and was pointing a handgun at him. The suspects in the vehicle yelled at him telling him to run.

While officers were responding to this incident, another victim flagged officers down. The description that the second victim gave was alarmingly similar to the one that police had just heard. He was walking on Whitner Street, reports indicated, when he was approached by a dark sedan. A victim with a gun stole his backpack and left the scene.

Police say that neither victim was hurt, but they are concerned because the two incidents happened very near to one another, and were perpetrated by suspects who matched the same description.

Police have not yet made any arrests.