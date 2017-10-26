Police Investigate Assault at Northwestern High School

Police are investigating after an assault involving a razor blade was reported at Northwestern High School.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. According to the victim, the suspect had taken the phone of the victim’s sister. When the victim tried to retrieve it, the suspect became hostile, grabbing her and putting her in a headlock. The victim escaped the headlock, but was grabbed by the wrist and detained by the suspect for a long period of time. Over the course of the assault, the suspect brought out a razor blade and threatened the victim with it, threatening to “wipe this life off” her.

The assault continued until the bell rang indicating the end of school. The suspect then released the victim.

The suspect, 17-year-old Cherubintiny Abraham, was arrested on Tuesday of this week by Rock Hill Police. He was charged with third-degree assault and batter, and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.