Police Investigate Attack in Southwest Charlotte

Police are investigating an attack that occurred in southwest Charlotte on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 3500 block of South Tyron Street on Wednesday night. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries. The injuries appeared to be lacerations to the face.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Initial investigations led to the arrest of one person. Police say they also found a large sword on the scene but have not specified whether this was the weapon used for the attack.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified by police at this time.