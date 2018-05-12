Police Investigate Attempted Sexual Assault in Charlotte

Police are investigating after an attempted sexual assault this week in Charlotte.

Police were called to the scene on Thursday at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to reports, the victim was at a restaurant in the 5800 block of Albemarle Road on May 10 with some of her friends. The victim then got a ride home with two suspects in their dark Toyota truck.

After riding in the vehicle for several minutes, the driver suddenly diverted the vehicle into an empty parking lot in the 5400 block of Central Avenue, and the two suspects attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to fight her way away from the two suspects and fled. She was later seen walking from the area and stopped by a witness. The witness contacted police who arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

Police are now searching for the two suspects, and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.