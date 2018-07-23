Police Investigate Bank Robbery Near UNCC

Police are investigating after a bank robbery that took place near UNCC on Monday.

Police responded to the State Employee’s Credit Union at 8605 University City Boulevard on Monday morning after reports of a robbery.

When they arrived they discovered that a white male entered the credit union and robbed it. He then fled the bank on foot but it is not known which direction he fled. His car was left behind at the scene.

Witnesses described the man as being in his thirties and wearing a blue plaid shirt with shorts. He also had a goatee, according to these reports.

Police are now searching for the suspect, and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.