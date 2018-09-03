Police Investigate Break In and Stolen Vehicle at Local High School

Police are investigating a stolen car was found near the scene of a break in at a local high school.

The break in took place at West Charlotte High School in the early hours of Monday morning. Police responded to a call and arrived at the school to see several suspects fleeing from the scene. The school had been broken into, and police later found a stolen vehicle near the scene.

K9 units were brought on the scene in an attempt to locate the suspects, but the search was unsuccessful.

Police are now searching for the suspects responsibel for the break in and possibly a car theft as well.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.