Police Investigate Charlotte Family Dollar Robbery

Police are searching for one suspect after a Family Dollar in Charlotte was robbed at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at a Family Dollar in the 9100 block of Samlen Lane on Tuesday shortly after 12:00 p.m. According to reports, the suspect entered the store, brandished a gun, and robbed the store. He then fled the scene in a getaway car that was described as being a burgundy color with two doors.

Police are now seeking the assistance of the community in finding the suspect. CMPD say that he is a 5’10” black male weighing 160 pounds. At the time of the crime he wore a red long-sleeved shirt, a neon green safety vest, black hat, glasses, and black jeans.

CMPD asks anyone who sees the suspect or who has any information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.