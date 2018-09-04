Police Investigate Cornelius Homicide

Police are investigating after a homicide in Cornelius over Labor Day.

The homicide took place at an apartment complex in Cornelius. Police responded to the Admiral’s Quarters on Nautical drive at approximately 11:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations have revealed that at least two other people are suspects in the case, but police have not released any more information regarding the suspects. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact North Meck Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867, or the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.