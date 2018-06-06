Police Investigate Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was crashed on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in east Charlotte in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday. According to police reports, a vehicle was stolen from an area in University City. Later, a crash was reported in the 6700 block of English Hills Drive.

Police responded to the accident and found the car, later identified as the stolen vehicle, crashed against a tree and flipped at around 1:30 a.m.

As officers approached the flipped vehicle, they saw several suspects fleeing on foot from the crashed vehicle.

No suspects have been arrested yet in the case, and the identity of the suspects has not been released.