Police Investigate Dead Fetus Found on Flight Out of Charlotte

Police are investigating after a fetus was discovered on a flight that had flown out of Charlotte on Tuesday.

According to reports, the flight in question was flight AA-1942 through American Airlines out of Charlotte. The flight had left the Charlotte Airport at around 9:00 p.m. and arrived at La Guardia Airport at 10:44 p.m.

After the passengers left the airplane, cleaning crews discovered the dead fetus in the bathroom of the airplane and immediately reported the incident. The plane was taken from the tarmac so that police could conduct further investigations.

Police are conduct a thorough investigation, using information gathered from the travel manifest. American Airlines reported that 117 passengers were on board the flight as well as six crew members.

American Airlines is working with police to investigate the incident, and assured passengers that no “major impact” was had on the operation of the airlines.

New York County medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death of the fetus.