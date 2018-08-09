Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Southwest Charlotte

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash in southwest Charlotte.

The crash involved three vehicles. Reports indicated that the motorcycle was traveling 70 mph in a 45 mph zone near the intersection of South Tyron Street and General Drive. The motorcyclist, identified as 40-year-old Andrew Williams, was on South Tryon Street when he clipped the right back side of a Freightliner tractor-trailer, causing his motorcycle to immediately lose control.

Williams was thrown by the impact from his motorcycle where he landed on the roadway. A dump truck was traveling behind the incident, and the driver did not see Williams, and accidentally ran over him with his vehicle. He then pulled his vehicle over onto General Drive.

The driver of the tractor-trailer saw Williams in his rear mirror after the accident and pulled over onto the side of the road.

Police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that although Williams was traveling at high speeds, he was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed yet with the other drivers.