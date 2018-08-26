Police Investigate Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting turned deadly on Saturday morning.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday. Members of the Department of Homeland Security and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Team were at the Tropic Bar and Lounge in the 4700 block of North Tyron Street. They were investigating the location at around 1:50 a.m. when an incident occurred inside the bar.

Customers and employees were asked to leave the bar and go to the parking lot.

A federal agent was in the parking lot when one person, identified as Donald Janvier, got into a vehicle and drove it at the federal agent, knocking him down. The agent got out his firearm and fired it at the man, striking him and causing fatal injuries.

The agent was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Extensive investigations are now taking place, and detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.