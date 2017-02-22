Police Investigate Death in Kings Mountain

Police are investigating after person was found dead in a home in Kings Mountain.

Officials were called to the scene on Tuesday to do a welfare check at the home in the 300 block of North Carpenter Street. Police arrived to find one person dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Darren Reid Sarvis of 311 N Carpenter Street. Police are investigating the death as suspicious.

Information has not yet been made available on the cause of death of the person, but citizens are asked to call the Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444 if they have any information regarding the death.