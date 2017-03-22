Police Investigate Death in Southeast Charlotte

March 22, 2017

Police are investigating after one person was shot to death on Tuesday night in southeast Charlotte.

According to police, the victim, 30-year-old Carson David Christian Jr. was found with a gunshot wound just before 9:00 on Tuesday night. Police had received a call a few minutes earlier reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of North Wendover Road just south of Monroe Road. The case was ruled a homicide, and police were seen investigating the area and speaking with possible witnesses.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

