Police Investigate Death in Southeast Charlotte

Police are investigating after one person was shot to death on Tuesday night in southeast Charlotte.

According to police, the victim, 30-year-old Carson David Christian Jr. was found with a gunshot wound just before 9:00 on Tuesday night. Police had received a call a few minutes earlier reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of North Wendover Road just south of Monroe Road. The case was ruled a homicide, and police were seen investigating the area and speaking with possible witnesses.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.