Police Investigate Death of 3-Year-Old Girl in Lancaster

Police are investigating after the death of a 3-year-old girl in Lancaster.

The child was found by authorities on Monday afternoon in the living room of a residence in the 400 block of Heath Circle. According to reports, authorities arrived at the scene at approximately 12:00 p.m. The child was found on her back on the floor with no pulse and no signs of breathing.

The child was immediately rushed to the hospital. Emergency crews performed CPR on the way to Springs Memorial Emergency Room.

Revival efforts were continued once the child reached the hospital. Despite these efforts, the child was later pronounced dead.

Lancaster police as well as the Lancaster Child Fatality Task Force have been investigating the incident. At this time, the cause of death has not been released, but results of the autopsy are expected at some point on Tuesday.