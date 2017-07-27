Police Investigate Double Homicide in North Charlotte

Police are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were discovered in north Charlotte on Thursday.

Police received a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. The call came from a female victim who had driven herself to Carolinas Medical Center University with injuries. She reported that her parents were in danger as well and directed officers to a residence on Red Clay Lane in north Charlotte.

Upon arriving at the home, police found the victim’s mother, 65-year-old Jacqueline Gordon-White, dead inside the home with no sign of the father.

Investigators of the incident later located the body of a man in the trunk of the car that the female victim had driven to Carolinas Medical Center. The identity of the man has not yet been released. Police believe the incident to be a case of domestic violence.

Police are now searching for the suspect in the homicide, 40-year-old Vurney Smith Jr. Investigators are also searching for the car that he is said to be driving which is a black 2017 Honda Civic CRV with NC license plate reading PAS-9116.

Members of the CMPD are reaching out to the community for help in locating the victim, and ask anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or to dial 911.