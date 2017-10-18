Police Investigate East Charlotte Shooting

Police are investigating after shots were fired in east Charlotte on Tuesday, injuring one.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday evening at the intersection of The Plaza and Matheson Avenue near the Food Lion. According to police, one male victim was shot at the scene, and was then driven to Novant Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the emergency room with life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

Police arrived at the hospital at around 5:20 p.m. in response to calls reporting the man’s injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crime. Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.