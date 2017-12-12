Police Investigate Fatal Accident in Gaston County

Police are investigating after a man died in an accident in Gaston County.

The accident occurred at 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Dallas Cherryville Highway and Mauney Road. According to police reports, an individual was driving a Dodge pickup truck south on Mauney Road when he fell asleep. The truck ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle that had been traveling east on Dallas Cherryville Highway.

The victim, who was described only as a Hispanic male, was killed immediately upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were reported in the area between Tyron School Road and Bess Town Road until 9:00 a.m. Police were on scene investigating the incident until just before 9:00 a.m. The name of the driver of the Dodge truck was not released, and charges are pending.