Police Investigate Fatal Accident in Lincolnton

Police are investigating after an accident caused one fatality in Lincolnton this week.

The accident took place on Friday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. According to reports, two vehicles were involved in the incident. One of the vehicles was a box truck and the other was a car.

The truck was turned onto its side near the location of the accident, on Buffalo Shoals Road and Woolie Road.

One person was pronounced dead as a result of the accident, but has not been identified until the family is notified of their death.

The accident is now under investigation. Police have not said whether any charges are being considered in this case.