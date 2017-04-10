Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in North Charlotte

Police are investigating after a fatal stabbing occurred in north Charlotte on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at a home on Hubbard Point Drive near West Sugar Creek Road. Reports say that police were called to the scene shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Monday morning to address a disturbance. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, they immediately detained a suspect who had remained on the scene after the stabbing. Neighbors watched as members of the CMPD handcuffed the man and held him on the ground. Officers then took him in for questioning.

As of Monday morning, the names of the victim and suspect had not been released.

The homicide marks the 28th killing of the year.