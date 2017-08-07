Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in York County

Police in York County are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on Cloverleaf Drive following a call from EMS responders. According to reports, one man had been found suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Members of the York County Police Department said that the victim was a Hispanic male, but have not yet released his name.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by helicopter for emergency treatment, but later died from his wounds.

Investigations are now taking place, but no arrests have been made and police have not released the names of any suspects.