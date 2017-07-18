Police Investigate Fatal Statesville Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting in Statesville resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.

The shooting took place at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening. Police were called to the 300 block of Winona Street with reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified as Shaun Holmes, was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital. Holmes was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds just before 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A homicide investigation is now underway. Police have reported that a black SUV was seen speeding from the area shortly after the shooting. No suspects have been identified or apprehended at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.