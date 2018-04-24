Police Investigate Fight Between Teacher and Student at Charlotte High School

Police are investigating a fight that happened between a teacher’s assistant and a student at a local high school.

The fight took place on Monday morning at South Mecklenburg High School. According to students, the regular teacher was out at the time of the fight, and the teacher’s assistant was taking charge of the class. The assistant asked the students to put away their cell phones, and one student refused.

The fight escalated with the student throwing punches at the assistant. The teacher reciprocated by returning blows. The fight spilled out into the hallway while students from the classroom filmed the incident on their cell phones. Nearly the whole incident was filmed, and screams, jeers, and laughter can be heard in the background.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg were called to the school shortly after the incident to assist, but the school district’s police department will be handle all further investigations.

No charges have been filed yet in the case. It will be up to the district attorney to make any decisions regarding charges.

Meanwhile, CMS is not releasing information, stating that “the district is unable to comment on matters under investigation.”