Police Investigate Hit and Run Involving Bus With Children on Board

Police are investigating after a suspect struck a bus with their vehicle and then fled the scene.

The CMS school bus was driving on Nations Ford Road and Red Roof Drive when the incident occurred. According to reports, a black sedan struck the bus just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The driver of the sedan then fled the scene in the vehicle. 911 was called at 5:39 a.m.

The bus was occupied at the time by seven children as well as the driver. There were no injuries as a result of the accident. Minor damages to the school bus were reported.

Police are now trying to track down the driver of the vehicle. After the accident, the suspect was seen driving the sedan outbound on Nations Ford Road.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.