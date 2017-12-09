Police Investigate Homicide at Charlotte 7-Eleven

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a local 7-Eleven.

The 7-Eleven is located near Steele Creek in southwest Charlotte in the 700 block of Westinghouse Boulevard. According to reports, a witness went inside the convenience store at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday morning and made the grim discovery.

Police arrived to find the victim, who was an employee at the 7-Eleven, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

Investigations are now taking place, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.