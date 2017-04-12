Police Investigate Homicide in Lancaster

Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in Lancaster on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Caroline Court. Police were called to the scene after a disturbance was reported. When they arrived on Caroline Court, they saw a black SUV that had sustained damage due to bullets. While investigating the area, police then saw a victim stumble from behind a building and collapse to the ground.

Police immediately determined that he had sustained gunshot wounds, and tried to administer first aid. However, they were unable to help the young man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnell.

Police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Mar’Quise Deshun Evans.

Officers say they are still searching for the suspect in this incident.