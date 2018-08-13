Police Investigate Homicide in North Charlotte

Police are investigating after one person was killed in north Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at a home in the 3900 block of Farlow Road. According to police reports, police arrived to find one victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Justin Miller.

Police have not released any information regarding the suspect, but are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.