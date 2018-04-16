Police Investigate Homicide in West Charlotte

Police are investigating after a homicide took place in west Charlotte.

Authorities arrived at the scene on Sunday night at around 10:00 p.m. after calls reporting a shooting. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Timberbrook Drive.

According to reports, one man was found inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 44-year-old William Jacobs.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was shot while inside the apartment with several other people. The suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The suspect in the case had fled before police arrived and has not been identified, so detectives are now trying to piece together what happened from witness accounts. Several witnesses were taken into police headquarters for interviews.

The case continues to be investigated, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.