Police Investigate Lancaster Homicide

Police are investigating after one person was killed in Lancaster.

The 34-year-old man was shot to death on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the shooting took place in the yard of a home on Hood Park Lane just northeast of Lancaster. Police were called to the area at around 5:30 p.m. after reports of the shooting, and arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Demarcus Laquan Hendrix. He was rushed to Springs Memorial Hospital, but died after arriving.

Investigations began to try to find the suspect. Attempts were made by K-9 units to find the person who shot Hendrix, but no suspects were found.

Police were able to find what appears to be a getaway car. It was discovered at a separate location, and was taken into police hands for further evidence.

At this time, no motive is known for the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Police reported that Springs Memorial Hospital was placed on lockdown following the incident.

County Sheriff Barry Faile assured the public that although no suspect had been caught yet, he does not believe anyone else to be in danger.