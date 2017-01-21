Police Investigate Man Shot at a Gas Station

Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in northeast Charlotte.

According to reports, a man was attempting to pump gas at a station located in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road. A man in a blue passenger car pulled into the parking lot of the gas station. The man in the driver’s seat began firing shots at the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene, and is now being searched for by police.

The victim acquired life-threatening injuries. He went to a nearby home to get help. MEDIC arrived and then took him to Carolinas Medical Center where he is now being treated. His current condition is not known at this time.

CMPD requests anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact local Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.