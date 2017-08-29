Police Investigate Monday Night Attempted Robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery that took place on Monday night in Charlotte.

The incident occurred at a business in near Myers Park. According to reports, the business was a Pizza Hut that is located on South Kings Drive. CMPD received a call that evening that the business was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the scene but were unable to find the suspect and make an arrest. Police also reported that the male suspect did not steal anything from the business, and no customers or employees were injured during the incident.

CMPD is now looking for the suspect and investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.